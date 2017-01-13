Korean War Veterans Help Organizations

The Korean War Veterans Association of Mohave County, Arizona is very pleased that it could contribute to organizations in our city. This year we were able to donate funds to the Cornerstone Mission, The Salvation Army, Wounded Warrior Project and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the Transitional Veterans Housing Project. We give thanks to those organizations for the help they give to the community on a daily basis and we are proud of the work of our members to support our veterans. The KWVA meets the first Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 10386, located at 3036 John L Ave. Pictured at the Cornerstone Mission are, left to right: Glen Sharpe, treasurer; Bob Field, trustee; Jack Clark, commander and Lisa Fitzgerald from the Cornerstone Mission. And at the Salvation Army, right, from the left is Sharpe, Clark, Troy Palmer of the Salvation Army, and Field.