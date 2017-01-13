Lucero remains KUSD board president, positions combined

KINGMAN – Dr. Charles Lucero will remain board president for 2017 and Jeri Brock will be vice president. Their jobs will be to be conduct and moderate board meetings and to work directly with Superintendent Roger Jacks to determine what items to add to the monthly agenda.

The board’s big decision this month was to combine the offices of human resources and business and finance, saving the district nearly $50,000 annually.

Former Human Resources Director Chris Nutt has accepted a position with the Maricopa County Education Service and will be responsible for allocating grant money from the U.S. Department of Education’s Teacher Incentive Fund program.

“She’ll still be spending her time at KUSD working with teachers and administrators,” said Jacks.

Current Director of Finance Heather Shaw-Burton will tackle human resources and district finances. The board was concerned about the workload weighing her down, but Burton felt up to the challenge. Her new title will be director of administrative services.

“I did human resources in a corporate environment,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The move was part of restructuring to help streamline KUSD operations. The money saved by combing the positions is just one small step in helping the district adapt to the increased minimum wage, one of the many tasks Burton will now be shouldering.