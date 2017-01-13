MCSO issues scam alert

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam. Residents have received calls from two male subjects with a heavy southern accent claiming to be Sergeant William Freeman and Captain Thompson with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Apparently, these subjects (scammers) are demanding money or the individuals will receive bench warrants. The caller is calling from phone number 928-215-2611. The caller’s recorded voice mail message even states that “You have reached the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office”.



These incidents are scams as the Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in this manner. If you suspect fraud, contact your local law enforcement office.