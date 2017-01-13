Meadview man charged with attempted murder

MEADVIEW - Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking information on a possible drive by shooting Thursday night.



According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies arrested Joseph Edward Thomas Jr., 67, of Meadview Friday morning for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felonies.



Approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call from a woman saying someone had fired a gun multiple times from the road and struck her 70 year-old husband. Detectives responded to a home in the 30000 block of Sandy Point Drive and talked to a victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso. An ambulance responded and he was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center.



According to the deputies’ report, the victim’s wife told detectives that her husband had been involved in an altercation with Thomas at the VFW earlier in the day. Detectives then went to a home on Boathouse Drive to talk with Thomas. They searched him and his vehicle and evidence of his involvement was allegedly located.



Thomas was taken into custody without incident. Prior to being taken to the Mohave County jail, he complained of chest pains was taken to KRMC.



The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.