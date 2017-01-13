Obituary: Charlotte 'Char' Benson

Charlotte Benson went to her heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2017 after complications from surgery.

She was born March 20, 1938 in Concord, New Hampshire to Lloyd and Grace Fletcher.

Char married Frank W. Benson in 1956 in Long Beach, California. Having left New Hampshire as a teen, Charlotte lived in Southern California with her husband, three sons, two foster sons and their families.

She and Frank, along with two of their sons and families, moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1992 to open the Big O Tires store there.



Since the 1970s, she worked alongside Frank in various Big O Tire stores as co-owner, until she retired in early 2014. They are both remembered as pillars in the Big O Tires family.

Although she and Frank resided in Needles, California for the next 20 years, Charlotte moved back to Kingman in February of 2015, where she enjoyed her family, as well as her church family at Calvary Chapel.

She loved visiting with lady friends, discussing her younger years, when she worked as a telephone operator at Pacific Bell and competed in synchronized swimming, among other things. The greatest joys in her life were her family and her dogs.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank and her sister, Peggy. She was beloved as a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Frank (Karen), Gene (Kristie), and Ron; and by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are planned for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 500 Stowell Ave., Kingman on the corner of Spring & Stowell downtown.

There will be an informal celebration of Charlotte’s life at Frank and Karen’s home afterward. Information will be available at the church.

Services are also planned for Friday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California, 92518. There will also be an informal gathering at Ken Williams’ home afterward. Information will available at the service or contact the family.

Please send flowers to Calvary Chapel, 500 Stowell Ave., Kingman, AZ., 86401.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.