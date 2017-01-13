Obituary: Kaleb Stuart

Kaleb Mason Stuart, 4, passed away on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born on July 10, 2012.
Kaleb was a sweet, loving, caring boy. He was a true one of a kind.
He had the biggest heart and loved his big brother, Jared.
He could make anyone smile and brighten their day. Kaleb was simply an angel. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements were made under the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.