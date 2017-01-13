ONE COOL SIGN

KINGMAN - The rusty, faded sign for Lo’s Chinese restaurant is featured as one of America’s “Coolest Neon Signs” in a photo slide-show on AFAR.com, an online travel guide and newsletter.

The restaurant has been closed for a couple of years, which the website noted is “no great gastronomical loss, judging by Yelp reviews.”

Still, the colorful sign remains standing and visible from Route 66 at 119 Tucker St., near Best Western King’s Inn.

“Route 66 had no shortage of eye-catching neon signs,” AFAR.com said in its photo

caption. “Their sole job? To entice hungry, tired, cranky drivers to pull off and spend money. Lo’s Chinese American Food and Cocktail Lounge is one such marquee.

“It is missing most of its bulbs and its typography is a little, shall we say, racially insensitive – but hey, made you look.”

Josh Noble, tourism director for Kingman, said the food was really good when he last ate at Lo’s, which was about five years ago. He hopes whoever buys the restaurant preserves the sign.

“That neon sign is classic. It’s iconic,” Noble said. “Signs anywhere are an attraction. Too bad it’s not lit up.”

Neon signs enjoyed their heyday in the 1930s, advertising everything from motels and cafés to liquor and drug stores. They’re fading from today’s business landscape, replaced by cheaper and more efficient LED lighting, but are still appreciated as an integral part of Americana.

Lo’s Chinese is among several neon signs in Kingman that take travelers back in time, many of them left over from the 1950s and ’60s. There’s El Trovatore Motel, Route 66 Motel, Hilltop Motel, Mr. D’z Diner and the Kingman Club, to name a few.

While neon signs themselves may not be enough to attract tourists to Kingman, they add to the experience by giving visitors something else to see while they’re here, Noble said.

“It gets people out of their car,” he said. “It’s good to see some of them saved because they are part of history. People grab pictures of them.”

Look at the Old Trails Garage at Andy Devine Avenue and Third Street, next to the Brunswick Hotel, where a circa-1930s Packard sign was restored through a partnership between the Route 66 Association of Kingman, the Graves family and Matt Phillips of Legacy Signs.

Legacy created neon signs for new businesses in downtown Kingman such as Floyd & Company barbecue and Beale Celebrations.

Scheduled for restoration in the coming months are a signs from the Brandin’ Iron Motel and Desert Drug.

Neon signs began losing popularity in the 1970s as businesses phased them out and converted to less obtrusive lighting. Many cities adopted ordinances to ban neon signs, which some see as seedy and tacky.

Sounds of Kingman is presenting a program called “Signs of the Times: Arizona’s Golden Age of Neon Signs,” on Jan. 21 at Mohave County Museum of History and Arts. Historian Marshall Shore will lead the presentation sponsored by Kingman Furniture. Admission is free.

AFAR.com’s slide show for coolest signs also includes the Neon Museum in Las Vegas; the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio; Weiss Liquors in Nashville, Tennessee; and Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, New Mexico.