Patenaude hired as MCC financial aid director

KINGMAN – Heather Patenaude has been hired as financial aid director at Mohave Community College, replacing Shannon Sheaff who was there for four years.

Patenaude has been working in higher education financial aid for the past 20 years. She comes to MCC from Boston, Massachusetts, where she was the director of financial aid at Simmons College.

Prior to that, she worked in financial aid offices at Boston College and George Washington University.

“Helping students achieve their life goals is my passion,” she said.

Patenaude said she plans to build the “financial aid team” at MCC so that students have greater access to a wide variety of information and expert guidance.

“With students at the heart of my philosophy, I’m excited to start meeting our students and learn more about their needs as the spring semester begins,” she said.

Patenaude’s family moved from a small town in upstate New York to Arizona when she was a teenager. She graduated from high school in Tucson and said she is excited to live closer to her family and explore Northern Arizona.

She holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in nonprofit management.

Enrollment for MCC’s spring semester continues until the first day of classes on Tuesday.

About 60 percent of MCC students receive financial aid.