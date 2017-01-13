River Valley blanks Bulldogs, takes control of 3A Region 6

KINGMAN – The Kingman Bulldogs and River Valley Dust Devils entered the match undefeated in region play. The winner would find itself tied with Wickenberg for first place in the 3A Region 6.

River Valley’s goalie made numerous stops on Kingman’s Chandler Baca and Brett Bergin to turn back the Bulldogs’ for a 4-0 victory at River Valley Wednesday night.

River Valley caught Kingman off guard scoring with 37 minutes remaining in the half to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs’ Chandler Baca had an opportunity to score at the 20 minute mark in the first half but was stopped by their keeper.

Kingman had opportunities to score in the game, as Baca and Bergin each had five shots on goal.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1 3A West Region) go on the road to face undefeated Wickenberg at 6 p.m. today.

GIRLS SOCCER

River Valley 3, Kingman 0

River Valley’s Alandra Castro scored a goal with 34 minutes remaining in the first half to jump start the Lady Dust Devils offense. River Valley scored two more times in the first half and kept the Lady Bulldogs scoreless. The loss drops Kingman to (0-9-1, 0-1 3A West Region).

The Lady Bulldogs return to the pitch against Wickenberg at 4 p.m. Friday.