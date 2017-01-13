Treat her right

Don’t just treat your lady only on Valentine’s Day, but all the time! Good God! After all, if you loved her enough to marry her, then show her how much you adore and honor her, okay?

Never talk down to her, always show affection, daily. If you really love that lady then show how much she means the world to you. Never cause her to show fear toward you and always walk beside her, okay? If you love her then spoil her because she deserves that at least.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman