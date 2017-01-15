Christmas, Charity and Critters

Chris Marie and her husband, Butch Meriwether, dropped off $1,347 and 1,948 pounds of dog and cat food to founder and treasurer Cherie DaLynn at the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For The Luv Of Paws located at 8115 W. Oatman Highway in Golden Valley upon completion of their annual Christmas pet food drive that benefits the facility.

Juneau and Black were instrumental in helping out with the food drive and delivering of the bounty to the facility. Chris Marie says without the couple’s friends, neighbors and visitors, none of this successful animal food and toy drive would be possible.

Anyone interested in donating cash, pet food, and/or other pet related products or volunteering at For The Luv Of Paws can call (928) 897-7304 or visit their website at http://www.fortheluvofpaws.org. One hundred and twenty toys and $440 were also delivered to Toys For Tots that was used to provide local needy children a better Christmas.

For further information about Toys For Tots and the Marine Corps League, contact Detachment Commandant Terry Flanagan at email him at commandant@MCL887.org, or call the detachment at (928) 897-0953. Both For The Luv Of Paws and Toys For Tots are 501(c) (3) non-profit organizations and all donations are tax deductible.