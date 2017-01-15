Horoscopes for Jan. 15, 2017

Birthdays: Drew Brees, 38; Regina King, 46; Chad Lowe, 49; Mario Van Peebles, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you feel confused or uncertain about your future, take a step back. Don’t feel pressured to make a move if you aren’t ready.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A day trip or getting together with friends or relatives will provide you with information that will help you make an important decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sort out differences before it’s too late. Address sensitive issues and find out where you stand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A day trip will be enlightening. Attend a retreat or check into something that interests you and you will find a new direction and make new friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hang on to your cash. Refrain from bragging or sharing too much information about your finances, assets or personal possessions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional matters can be resolved if you are willing to compromise. Listen and discuss sensitive issues openly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Observation will help you avoid making a poor choice. Listen, evaluate and bide your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend time taking care of personal matters. Home improvements, nurturing an important relationship or looking for alternative means to bring in extra cash will pay off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home. Getting involved in day trips or dealing with people you don’t get along with will lead to emotional arguments that leave you irritated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set your sights on your goals and head for the finish line. Being financially creative will help you cut your costs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refrain from overspending or trying to do something that requires an expert. Following proper protocol will help you eliminate costly mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make special plans with someone you love or get involved in a project that will help others, and it will change the way you think and help you move forward personally and professionally.