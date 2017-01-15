Letter: Evil Obama?

For those of us who have known all along that Barack Obama’s actions are those of a petulant, immature brat, the following will come as no surprise.
In the last days of Obama’s tenure, he has done all he can to make Trump’s first days in office, duly elected, as difficult as possible.
He is now sanctioning Russia for election-related hacking... in spite of the fact there is next to no evidence there was any Russia hacking nor did Russia affect the outcome of our election in any way.
Obama and friends are behind the US United Nations non-vote concerning Israel and their settlement activity, on land God gave them before the Palestinians (name stolen) ever arrived there from many of the 33 Jew-hating Muslim countries surrounding Israel.
Obama recently permanently banned oil and gas drilling across much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans; then closed off 1.6 million acres of western land to development.
And a registration system for Muslim immigrants coming here? He dumped it.
A few words for Obama: You’re evil. Grow up. And Hillary lost, get over it. You have no legacy to worry about other than nearly destroying our 200 year old republic in a mere eight years.
Linda Athens
Kingman
InformedIndependent 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Wow, Linda, you, yet again, really need to step away from the chain emails and WND, you know Weapons of News Destruction.
Philip 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
The Bible makes an interesting and informative read if one devotes the effort to draw out its insights and revelations. King Herod really made hash out of the Christmas story by having all those kids slaughtered at the village where Jesus' heavily pregnant mom and dad had to reach for tax purposes, by decree of His Flatulence in Rome. Herod's kid, who became Herod Antipas (the one who beheaded John the Baptist) wanted to see Jesus do some carnival tricks and Jesus called him (in the Aramaic language) "a little female fox". I assume that was an insult. When Jesus was born, it's an historcal fact that around 60% of Roman soldiers were Germans. So basically, an Italian (Pilate - probably a compromised Congresscritter-type) buckled for the Jews (oh, this is easy - like Hollywood & Israel, who together laid out & pulled off the 911 terror attacks forming the current premise for our abuse), while Germans did the dirty work, although at the end it was one of them who saw the insanity of it all. I understand quite a bit about corruption and power-tripping, but not their Obama smiles. Not considering where they are going, forever.