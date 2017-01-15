Letter: Evil Obama?

For those of us who have known all along that Barack Obama’s actions are those of a petulant, immature brat, the following will come as no surprise.

In the last days of Obama’s tenure, he has done all he can to make Trump’s first days in office, duly elected, as difficult as possible.

He is now sanctioning Russia for election-related hacking... in spite of the fact there is next to no evidence there was any Russia hacking nor did Russia affect the outcome of our election in any way.

Obama and friends are behind the US United Nations non-vote concerning Israel and their settlement activity, on land God gave them before the Palestinians (name stolen) ever arrived there from many of the 33 Jew-hating Muslim countries surrounding Israel.

Obama recently permanently banned oil and gas drilling across much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans; then closed off 1.6 million acres of western land to development.

And a registration system for Muslim immigrants coming here? He dumped it.

A few words for Obama: You’re evil. Grow up. And Hillary lost, get over it. You have no legacy to worry about other than nearly destroying our 200 year old republic in a mere eight years.

Linda Athens

Kingman