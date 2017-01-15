Obituary: Betty Lou Reed

Betty Lou Reed was born June 28, 1933 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edgar and La Verna Lancaster and passed away January 1, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.

Betty was an active crafter. She was also involved in many organizations including Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hat, and Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Merry Housdan.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Reaney (Dan), her sons Omer Travers and Robert Mackenzie (Christine).

She will be remembered for her kindness and big heart. She was a friend to all who crossed her path. The argument of who her favorite was will be never ending.

Visitation services will be held at Come As You Are Church 5902 S. Highway 95 Fort Mohave, Arizona 86426 on January 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Club House, 2066 El Rodeo Rd Fort Mohave, Arizona 86426.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Judes.