Obituary: Nellie M. Masters

April 7, 1932 – December 30, 2016



Nellie Masters, of Kingman, went to be with the Lord on the morning of December 30, 2016. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Masters, and a son, Charles Masters, as well as her four siblings, Josie, Thelma, Susie and Bud.

She leaves behind nine children and their spouses, Mike and Lee Masters, Mark and Faye Masters, Jennifer Masters, Joe Masters and Mary Masters all of Kingman, Tim and Jewel Masters of Flagstaff, Jim and Mari Masters of Kansas, Amy Reese of Arkansas, and Pat and Sharon Masters of Maine. Also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by many.