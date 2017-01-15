Thank A Cop Lunch

Detention officers Melissa Smith, Richard Ridl and Cassandra Walker posed for a picture with the students at Cerbat Elementary School after they enjoyed their thank you lunch.

Courtesy/Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

  January 15, 2017

    Courtesy/Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

    Students also created special “Thank You” cards for the deputies, detectives and detention officers at Mohave Count Sheriff’s Office.

    Students at Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman were extremely excited when uniformed deputies and detention officers from Mohave County Sheriff’s attended their “Thank a Cop Lunch” on Thursday (1/12).

