There is a ban against cellphone use and driving. Is it effective?

You see those people talking or texting on their cellphones while driving every day.
They’re holding up traffic at a stoplight that turned green a while ago, not paying attention when turning or changing lanes, speeding through school zones, generally clueless to what’s going on around them.
Heck, admit it. We’re all guilty.
Some 660,000 drivers use their cellphone daily while driving, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
It’s overtaken drunken driving as the leading cause of fatal motor vehicle accidents. The government reports 3,154 people were killed in accidents involving distracted drivers in 2013, and 424,000 were injured.
Carolyn Carlson, a crossing guard at Hualapai Elementary School, said she sees at least five drivers on their cellphones in the 25-minute period she works each morning and afternoon.
“There’s quite a few. It’s hard telling,” Carlson said. “I’ve had people go through my (stop) sign while I’m standing there. Whether they’re on the phone, I can’t say. I’m not looking at them. I’m looking at the kids. But yes, I see it quite frequently.”
Kingman City Council passed an ordinance more than a year ago that bans cellphone use while driving, but it doesn’t seem to have much of an effect. The ordinance was based on similar bans in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson.
Kingman Police Department wrote 519 warnings and issued 14 tickets in 2016 for unlawful use of a mobile electronic device, Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said.
“I would agree that many people are violating the ordinance,” he said. “However, officers are required to prioritize enforcement of civil traffic violations with calls for service.”
KPD responded to 41,398 calls for service in 2016, up 15 percent from 2015 and up 25 percent from 2014. That plays a significant role in the department’s ability to enforce traffic violations.
“An officer is responding to a disturbance call in a neighborhood. They see a speeding vehicle, or a person driving and talking on their cellphone. I would not support nor recommend that the officer divert from their assigned call for the traffic offense,” Cooper said.
Another challenge is that many people aren’t aware of the ordinance, which is why police have issued more warnings than citations.
“If a driver is stopped and we can determine they have previously been warned, they will most likely be issued a citation,” Cooper said.
Most people would agree the cellphone law is a good one, though enforcement seems to be lacking and fines are not substantial enough to be a deterrent.
Laws governing cellphone use while driving are a work in progress, and they can be difficult to enforce. Currently, some 35 states ban text-messaging while driving, 30 states ban talking on the phone and 10 states ban the use of all hand-held devices.
Kingman Vice Mayor Jen Miles was a big proponent of the cellphone law, and continues to support it.
“I too still see people talking on cellphones while driving,” she said. “Whether they are unaware of the ban or ignoring is it hard to know as we have so many visitors.
“I have become much more aware of the dangers surrounding distracted driving and my hope is the ban will elevate this issue in the minds of all our drivers. As they say, safety is no accident.”
Perhaps Kingman should put up signs around town warning motorists of the law, said Dick Penwarden, who lobbied City Council to pass the law in late 2015. Then police could be more proactive, he said.
“I believe the Kingman law is well-written, but is only as good as its enforcement and respected by the people,” Penwarden said.
Sandra Kaplan of Golden Valley would tell you the law is being enforced. She’s looking at a $200 fine when she goes to court in February for a cellphone violation. She’s definitely in favor of putting up warning signs.
Dixie Bamburg admits to texting and driving in the past, though she has since conformed to the law, which she thinks should be more strongly enforced.
“When this law went into effect, some got pretty angry about it and likely chose to ignore it,” Bamburg responded to the Daily Miner’s request for comments on prohibiting cellphone use while driving.
“I am almost 70 and feel I am a pretty good and safe driver, but when paying attention to my own driving, I found that if I answered the phone while driving, there is a split second when even just looking to touch the answer button, that I wasn’t keeping my focus on what was most important, which is my driving,” she said.
podwalker 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
A ban against cellphone use while driving should be the law in the entire state -- nay, the entire nation. Until we have fully reliable self-driving cars people behind the wheel should be paying attention to what they are doing. Driving is a matter of life and death. Your phone call can wait.
Smith 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
All traffic laws have some effect, but does speed limits make everyone obey them, no hence the new law will be a income generator for the few who get caught, lawyers will be happy to take them legal fees, more important crimes will go uninvestigated if cops are trying to peer into cars to see who has a phone in their lap, texting or on speaker phone, and ad to this most new vehicles have a push button access to their cell phone from steering wheel, I told the dealer not to set mine up, I have no intention of using such even though the feature is there like the back up warning buzzer, little video camera in my review mirror which makes good sense but any law is only as effective as its ability to be enforced, we simply do not have the ability to catch all violators and these are feel good laws!
jcarbone702 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
The cops don't seem to know it's the law. Oh, that's right, they are above the law.
Fatrat 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
Unless people have been on a mountain in Tibet for the past year they are aware of the law. Texting and talking while driving is dangerous. I am sure some of that increase in calls for service had to do with drivers that caused accidents while on their phone. Instead of a warning it is time to issue citations for cell phone use while driving. I am sure Deputy Chief Cooper can find a way to help enforce this ordinance and improve Public Safety...and increase revenue to the City coffers.
meninblack 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
I like to drive and feel safe at the same time. After decades and miles behind the wheel of a moving vehicle, I feel comfortable in saying I would rather come upon a drunk driver than one on a cell phone. Both, will get you or them self killed..The difference? I can generally spot that drunk driver long before that Cell Phone user...