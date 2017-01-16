Dogs, roads on supervisors’ light meeting agenda

KINGMAN – In a light agenda following Martin Luther King Day, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will revisit an application for a special use permit to allow a personal kennel in the Fort Rock area when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The item was postponed from the Dec. 5 meeting to give applicant Dominique Davis time to submit a new application clarifying the number of “working” dogs she plans to have on the property, which are different from “household” dogs.

She said there will be no more than 21 dogs at one time.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 to approve the kennel on land that’s designated rural development in the Mohave County General Plan. It’s zoned agricultural-residential with 36-acre minimum lot size.

The permit would be good for two years, and Davis would be required to comply with all ordinances of Mohave County Animal Control. If she’s found not in compliance with codes and requirements, the permit would be revoked.

Scott Dunton, who owns Dunton Ranch, said he’s not opposed to the kennel, but he’s concerned about dogs getting loose and unsupervised.

“They could potentially pack up and kill our cattle. We’ve had this problem in the past,” Dunton said in a letter to the board.

Neighbors Gregory and Elsie Woodhouse oppose the special use permit because it could set a precedent for other Fort Rock residents. She wants residents to abide by the four-dog limit.

“Because the area is so quiet, all residents can hear dogs (barking) from miles away,” the neighbors said in their letter to the board. “This would destroy the quietness and pristine feeling of the area.”

In other items on Tuesday’s agenda:

• Accept a request that Emery Park Road from Shipp Drive to Redwall Drive in Golden Valley be accepted into the county’s regular road maintenance system.

• Rezone a 5-acre parcel on Seventh Street between Kellkari Road and Mineral Road in the Dolan Springs area to allow for an office and water haul service. This was tabled from the Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 meetings.

• Approve the nomination of Daily Miner outdoor columnist Don Martin for the Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse and burro advisory board.

• Authorize the procurement director to enter into an agreement with Arizona Game and Fish to rent equipment so Public Works can repair a washout on a section of Planet Ranch Road not maintained by the county.