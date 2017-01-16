Horoscopes for Jan. 16, 2017

Birthdays: Kate Moss, 43; Richard T. Jones, 45; Debbie Allen, 67; John Carpenter, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will desire change. Don’t let your impulses take over where your income is concerned. Look for ways to improve your situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think big and follow your dreams. You can learn as you go and impress someone who can influence your position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take control before it’s too late. Don’t give in to temptation. Stay focused on what you can accomplish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Home, family and important relationships will take a favorable turn if you offer love, compassion and understanding. Your input and insight will be appreciated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Generosity can lead to debt. Deal with emotional spending and try to keep up with the demands that someone puts on you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t limit what you can do. Speak up and share your feelings. It’s how you handle others that will help you get ahead personally and professionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change can be good if you have put enough thought and effort into the process. Keep in mind that if what you decide to do affects others negatively, you will face opposition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask and you shall receive. This is a day of giving and receiving. Listen, assess and make suggestions, and you will find common ground with someone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid getting involved in an emotional situation that can cause frustration at home. Focus on making personal gains in order to bring about positive personal changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Move forward with your plans. Finish what you start and make a point to stay within your budget. Don’t let an unexpected change throw you off track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider expanding your interests. Whether it has to do with a business venture, physical challenge or finding a variety of ways to use your skills, the outcome will be beneficial.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Step up and pitch in and you will feel good about your contribution. You don’t need to offer cash. Your services and suggestions will be sufficient.