KFD creates emergency K-9 medical kits for KPD’s canine officers

KINGMAN – Members of the Kingman Fire Department presented K-9 medical kits to the Kingman Police Department Wednesday to enhance the KPD K-9 program.



KFD Engineer Jeff Stapleton is credited with the idea to create the kits.



Stapleton was able to coordinate and obtain supplies and equipment from Kingman Regional Medical Center’s surgery department and the Kingman Fire Department. The kits will be used to immediately treat any medical emergencies that may arise, including trauma, overheating, fluid replacement and other conditions.



“We’re just really appreciative of the fire department’s generosity and the initiative Stapleton took,” said Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper. “We’re proud of the relationship we have with the fire department.”

The department issued the following statement: “The Kingman Police Department appreciates the effort and contribution made by Engineer Jeff Stapleton, the Kingman Fire Department and Kingman Regional Medical Center. The partnership between KFD and KPD is crucial in our continued commitment to provide quality public safety services to the City of Kingman.”