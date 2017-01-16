KPD: Man spit on officer

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested for assaulting a Kingman Police officer earlier this week.

Kingman Police arrested Matthew Lowell Mansbridge, 28, of Kingman at about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a police officer and misdemeanor city ordinance violation of illegal camping.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, a patrol officer noticed Mansbridge sleeping in front of a business in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road. Mansbridge, who has been arrested and given multiple warnings in the past, spit on the officer while being taken into custody.



He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on his charges.