Licenses & Permits: Jan. 16, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 6:

Robert Costin: 13728 Nolan Road, Yucca; RV; $75.

Portable Wood sheds: 7162 Mars Drive, Golden Valley; detached garage; $341.88.

Mohave Homes: 10784 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; manufactured home; $579.

Theresa Jones: 12310 Fourth St., Yucca; electrical box; $106.28.

Esmay Electric: 1457 Copper Wind Lane, Kingman; pool and spa; $619.50.

Walker Electric: 1551 Paloma Blanca Place, Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.

Theresa Albers: 3384 Fireside Drive, Yucca; home occupation; $75.

Truelove Plumbing: 4875 Olympic Way, Kingman; sink; $73.88.

Angle Homes: 2912 Casa Linda, Kingman; roof-mount solar; $139.32.

Chris Earney: 1598 Gandado Road, Golden Valley; RV; $75.

Angle Homes: 4221 Old Ranch Lane, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,738.13.

Ambient Edge: 7892 Mesa Vista, Kingman; water heater; $72.15.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 2775 Carver Ave., Kingman; mobile home demolition; $67.50.

Kevin O’Connor: 3215 Hearne Ave., Kingman; gas line; $68.25.

Patricia Smith: 3969 Elfrida Road, Golden Valley; electric repair; $106.28.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 5:

Dave Hetal: 2104 Kingman Ave.; annual maintenance; $431.65.

Rosco Construction: 2324 Seminole Drive; attached garage; $812.21.

Salmonsen Construction: 4014 Gemstone Ave.; electric; $128.

Green Energy Solar: 3364 Silver Hill Road; electric; $128.

Phoenix Solar Specialists: 1920 Arlington St.; electric; $128.

Angle Homes: 3602 Oak Cliffs Ave.; single-family residence; $4,367.13.

Angle Homes: 3428 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,396.81.

Angle Homes: 3354 Roma Road; single-family residence; $4,367.13.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 6:

Blue Sky Doors and Hardware: P.O. Box 1386, Sahuarita; doors and windows.

Rossy’s Corner: 4763 N. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; retail trade.

House Maintenance D&L: 4145 N. Arizona St., Kingman; home and garden handyman.

Alarm Relay: 111 S. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, Calif.; alarm systems.