Licenses & Permits: Jan. 16, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 6:
Robert Costin: 13728 Nolan Road, Yucca; RV; $75.
Portable Wood sheds: 7162 Mars Drive, Golden Valley; detached garage; $341.88.
Mohave Homes: 10784 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; manufactured home; $579.
Theresa Jones: 12310 Fourth St., Yucca; electrical box; $106.28.
Esmay Electric: 1457 Copper Wind Lane, Kingman; pool and spa; $619.50.
Walker Electric: 1551 Paloma Blanca Place, Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.
Theresa Albers: 3384 Fireside Drive, Yucca; home occupation; $75.
Truelove Plumbing: 4875 Olympic Way, Kingman; sink; $73.88.
Angle Homes: 2912 Casa Linda, Kingman; roof-mount solar; $139.32.
Chris Earney: 1598 Gandado Road, Golden Valley; RV; $75.
Angle Homes: 4221 Old Ranch Lane, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,738.13.
Ambient Edge: 7892 Mesa Vista, Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 2775 Carver Ave., Kingman; mobile home demolition; $67.50.
Kevin O’Connor: 3215 Hearne Ave., Kingman; gas line; $68.25.
Patricia Smith: 3969 Elfrida Road, Golden Valley; electric repair; $106.28.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 5:
Dave Hetal: 2104 Kingman Ave.; annual maintenance; $431.65.
Rosco Construction: 2324 Seminole Drive; attached garage; $812.21.
Salmonsen Construction: 4014 Gemstone Ave.; electric; $128.
Green Energy Solar: 3364 Silver Hill Road; electric; $128.
Phoenix Solar Specialists: 1920 Arlington St.; electric; $128.
Angle Homes: 3602 Oak Cliffs Ave.; single-family residence; $4,367.13.
Angle Homes: 3428 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,396.81.
Angle Homes: 3354 Roma Road; single-family residence; $4,367.13.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 6:
Blue Sky Doors and Hardware: P.O. Box 1386, Sahuarita; doors and windows.
Rossy’s Corner: 4763 N. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; retail trade.
House Maintenance D&L: 4145 N. Arizona St., Kingman; home and garden handyman.
Alarm Relay: 111 S. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, Calif.; alarm systems.
