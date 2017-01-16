Mohave 911: Jan. 16, 2017

Drug paraphernalia, warrants

On Jan. 7, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Michael Short, 28, of Golden Valley on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court, along with two misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Justice Court for failure to pay fines and failure to appear.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of South Bacobi Road in reference to a wanted person. As deputies arrived, they detained Short, who was running on the south side of the home. He had an outstanding warrant, was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.



Drugs, marijuana, warrant

On Jan. 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mark David Carter, 51 of Kingman, for possession of dangerous drugs and a parole violation warrant issued out of the Arizona Department of Corrections, both felonies, along with false report to law enforcement, failure to show driver’s license or identification, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana, misdemeanors.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Butler Avenue and North Benton Street and talked to Carter, who allegedly falsely identified himself.

A computer check showed the vehicle’s registration was suspended for no insurance. A search of the Carter allegedly revealed two small plastic bags containing a white crystal substance.



According to the report, deputies also found a driver’s license identifying Carter.

A records check showed him to have an outstanding warrant and a suspended driver’s license.



He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. Detention officers found Carter allegedly wearing a necklace containing marijuana.

He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. The vehicle was towed from the scene.



Drugs

On Jan. 9, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrell Gene Huff Jr., 48, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Neal Avenue and contacted Huff, the driver. A consent search of Huff allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.



Drugs, warrant

On Jan. 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnathan Edgar Daves, 22, of Kingman for possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with a probation violation warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court and a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, both undesignated crime class warrants.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Daves during a traffic stop at Jagerson Avenue and North Benton Street. A records check showed him to have active warrants.

A search of Daves allegedly revealed a small white plastic bottle containing numerous pills identified as narcotics. During conversations with Daves, he said that he was recently released from the hospital, but he does not have his prescription bottle.

He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.



Vehicle burglary

On Jan. 11, Kingman Police arrested Polataia Timuia, 28 of Kingman on a felony charge of burglary to a vehicle.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, a patrol officer noticed Timuia leaning inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Monroe Street at about 12:40 a.m.

When the officer stopped to talk, she allegedly attempted to hide and flee from the officer.

The officer captured her and determined she didn’t own the vehicle.



Timuia allegedly admitted involvement in the offense and was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs, warrants

On Jan. 8, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald M. Melott Sr., 40, and Gary Darril Markham, 51, both of Kingman. Melott was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, a failure to appear warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court and a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Missouri, all felonies. Markham was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a yard in the 6200 block of West Chino Drive. They spoke with the men and reportedly knew Melott had active warrants. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a black case that contained a glass pipe with residue and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine. Markham was taken into custody without incident. They were transported and booked into Mohave County jail.

