Traffic stop yields half pound of meth

KINGMAN – Two men passing through town were arrested for allegedly transporting methamphetamine Wednesday.

Kingman Police arrested Ricky Wayne Heartly, 57 of Centerville, Iowa and David Laverne Houston, 67, of Fulton, Missouri on felony drug charges.

Heartly on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and Houston on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.



According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Heartly was the driver of a vehicle stopped for a reported traffic offense on Interstate 40 near Kingman. Houston was the passenger.

According to the report, officers located approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia during the stop. Houston was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine. The investigation determined that Heartly was allegedly transporting the methamphetamine for sale.

According to www.crystalmethaddiction.org, the half-pound (8 ounces) of methamphetamine has a street value of nearly $18,000.

Both allegedly admitted their involvement and were booked into the Mohave County jail.