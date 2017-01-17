Horoscopes for Jan. 17, 2017

Birthdays: Zooey Deschanel, 37; Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37; Jim Carrey, 55; Betty White, 95.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Show compassion. Speaking up, criticizing or complaining will not bring the results you hope for. Don’t let emotional matters infiltrate into the way you do your job.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let yours or someone else’s emotions interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. Be strong and show tenacity when faced with distractions or opposition.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pick up the slack and make a point to take care of business. Dealing with relationships will be easy if you are honest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more effort into work and consider how you can use your skills and knowledge to get ahead. Don’t let anyone use emotional tactics on you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for a way to advance instead of wasting your time opposing people who don’t see things your way. It’s what you do that will make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Good fortune will come through the connections you make while networking, going in for interviews or traveling. Express your ideas and strategy to ensure success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your emotions will make decisions difficult. Take a step back and decide exactly what you want to do, and what the best way is to reach your goals with the least amount of interference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put in the time and effort to do something nice for someone special. Your help will lead to ideas and an expansion of what you can do to bring in higher revenue. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Anger will not solve your problems. Look for solutions and make suggestions. Your ability to compromise and work alongside others will help you avoid being left out or treated poorly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules, but don’t be afraid to do things differently. As long as you stay within your boundaries, you will stand out and give others something to think about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Show discipline when handling money matters. Hang on to your cash regardless of the pressure put on you to spend.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional situations will surface. Do your best to find solutions, but don’t let anyone get away with treating you disrespectfully.