KPD seeks man who allegdly shot Kingman teenager

KINGMAN – Kingman Police are looking for a 19-year-old Mexican citizen who allegedly shot and wounded a 15-year-old Kingman boy at a home in the 3500 block of Wells Street on Dec. 30.

Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the department delayed releasing information “due to investigative concerns.”

That investigation revealed the suspect, 19-year-old Jose Baubel Reyes, allegedly shot the boy over a drug dispute, said Cooper in a statement. Reyes is wanted for attempted murder.

The victim was dropped off at Kingman Regional Medical Center with a serious shoulder wound, said Cooper, and was eventually taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he was treated for a week.

Cooper said detectives seek the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com by clicking on “Give A Tip.”