Letter: Adam and Eve

T. Allen: “...make the Adam and Eve story without merit.” Jan. 5, 2017

Actually, there remains some merit in the story. What was the fruit? They did not take a bite from an apple.

And they did not procreate as commanded while in the Garden of Eden.

So, what did they do? “Judge This Book By Its Cover,” available at Amazon, answers both questions, which are actually the same question – a question that has nothing to do with belief or opinion, just the facts in the story.

Robert Hagedorn

Berkeley, Calif.