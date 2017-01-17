Letter: No shame in believing

To all nonbelievers: I have often asked the Lord to give me the words that would make an unbeliever take notice. The following is the answer to my prayers! As a nonbeliever, if this doesn’t give you reason to self-examine your beliefs, then you are one foolish soul!

The author is unknown, but I did edit in a few places to my way of expressing my thoughts. Otherwise, he/she speaks my mind perfectly!

“You don’t believe in God? That’s okay, but why is it so important for many of you to mock those of us that do? If we’re wrong, what have we lost when we die? Nothing! How does our faith in Jesus Christ bring you any harm? You think it makes me stupid? Gullible? Ignorant? That’s okay, too. How does that affect you?

If you’re wrong your consequence is far worse. I would rather live my life believing in God and serving Him, and find out I was right, than not believe in Him and not serve Him, and find out I was wrong. Then it’s too late.

There’s no shame in my belief. I believe in Jesus Christ.

He said deny me in front of your friends and I will deny you in front of my Father.”

Thank you, God for answering my prayers. Amen.

David Gaither

Kingman