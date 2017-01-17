Mohave Community College launches math readiness program

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will begin providing every high school student in Mohave County the opportunity to assess their readiness and prepare for college math.

MCC spokesman James Jarman said MCC is launching a program called EdReady to help students throughout the county. It was mostly designed by the National Repository of Online Courses, with the financial backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the latest numbers from the Nation’s Report Card published by the U.S. Department of Education, only 25 percent of high school seniors are at or above proficiency levels for mathematics.



MCC recognizes that math is challenging for students across the country and in Mohave County, said Rosemarie LeFebvre, MCC’s associate dean of student success and retention.



“So, we plan to offer every high school in Mohave County access to MCC’s online EdReady module, so all the students can benefit from it,” she said.

Students in grades 9 through 12 will be able to take a sample college math placement test and see where they rank. They can then use the free online study options and receive a personalized study path to improve their success rates.

“We believe that working with students while still in high school, we can help them strengthen their math skills and be ready to enroll in a college math course when they begin attending MCC,” said LeFebvre.

EdReady is also available to current MCC students. There are no grades and no credits involved, so students can use the software to study and prepare for the math placement test.

“It’s free, self-paced and easy to use,” said MCC Student Success Center Manager Tricia Hanks. “It’s student friendly in a lot of ways. It encourages success and is exactly what we want to offer our students to help them succeed.”

LeFebvre said that nationally, some studies show approximately 60 percent of students begin college in math remediation courses. Of those, only one in 10 will graduate.

“There are many reasons for these statistics, some academic, many more are life issues,” she said. “At MCC we recognize these students require support and strategies to successfully complete the college math course required for their program of study.”

MCC representatives have already met with high school counselors in Mohave County and will soon start meeting with high school administrators to discuss ways to make the math program available to all high school students.