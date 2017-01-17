More storms headed this way

KINGMAN – A series of Pacific storm systems will impact the area late Wednesday through the weekend, bringing breezy winds, possible rain or snow in the higher elevations, and cooler temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms are set to dump more rain and snow through Nevada and into Arizona. Thursday snowfall is expected around 7,500-5,000 feet with a trace to 3 inches from 5000-7000 feet elevations and 3 to 6 inches at the 7,000-9,000 feet elevations.

Expect up to .1 of an inch of rain in the deserts. West and southwesterly winds will pound the area late Wednesday through Thursday with the strongest winds with gusts between 30 and 40 mph in West San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California. ERound two will roll through on Friday and on through the weekend. Precipitation is expected to spread east across the region Friday with snow falling between 4,500 and 5,000 feet with the potential for significant snow above 5,000 feet. Expect periods of moderate rain below 5,000 feet.

Storm three will dump precipitation across the area late Sunday through Monday. Expect snow from 4,000 feet and up with the potential for more widespread gusty winds. Travel could be a mess with hazardous conditions due to wet roads in lower elevations; snow and ice at higher elevations.