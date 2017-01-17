Obituary: Matthew Johnson

Mathew Daniel-Brent Johnson, who was born Sept. 27, 1994 in Lake Havasu City and grew up in Kingman, was shot in an unwarranted attack in Kingman on Dec. 14 and died.

Mathew was an enthusiastic young student. He was a skilled writer and storyteller, and had one of his poems selected for publication in an anthology of poetry in Mohave County. He was a generous friend, a hard worker and had a keen sense of humor.

He loved swimming and earned trophies in BMX biking. He enjoyed skateboarding and motorcycles – a skill his father helped to nurture. He loved music – everything from Metallica to classic rock & roll like the Eagles, Credence Clearwater Revival and the Beatles, rap and Bob Marley.

He loved football and was a big fan of the San Diego Chargers. He saw himself one day living and working in San Diego. He loved to read. He took the opportunity to read the Bible and had a firm a belief in God. Mathew was a beautiful child of God who knew his own strengths and his demons, and loved his family and friends.

Mathew had faith, tenacity, strength and courage. With those attributes, he had the tools to build a beautiful life. All he needed was more time.

Mathew was with us for too few years; but he will never be forgotten. He is survived by his mother and father, grandmothers and grandfather, a sister and brother, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and friends he considered family, all of whom mourn his loss. He was preceded in death by his beloved great grandmother, “Monga,” who welcomed him home with a warm hug and unconditional love!

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at VFW Post 10386 in Kingman. His father will host a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Club 66, 1700 E. Andy Devine, with music and appetizers. All whose lives were touched by Mathew are invited to attend. Quality attire is required.