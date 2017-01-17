Obituary: Thomas Middleton

Thomas Middleton passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2016 at the age of 48. He was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, later moving to Monrovia, California and attended the local schools there.

Tom moved to Dolan Springs, Arizona and was employed by Mohave Rancho Lumber where he worked in maintenance and landscaping.



He had a passion for cars and was a gifted mechanic. He enjoyed helping friends fix their cars and trucks. He had a great sense of humor and would always have a smile on his face. Tom loved living in Dolan Springs and had many friends who became like family to him.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Boyd and Evelyn Middleton.

He is survived by his sisters, Bette Wheeler of Eagan, Minnesota; Karen Rodriguez of East Hampton, New York; Cindy Crippen of Arcadia, California; and brothers, Keith Browning of Glendora, California and Richard Browning of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

A memorial will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at the VFW Post in Dolan Springs, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietzfrazefuneralhome.com