Prayer for Life

The Philip Wisely Pro-Life Group invites and welcomes the Kingman community to a prayer service for life. Life is a choice, especially when one is pregnant.

This Pro-Life organization will be praying the rosary for life, from womb to tomb, as the 43rd anniversary of Roe vs Wade is upon us.

We thank God for our life, and for the lives of all our brothers and sisters all over the world. There is nothing that destroys more life than abortion.

Please feel free to come pray with us to protect life, not just for some, but for all at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Aborted Children’s Memorial in front of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church on Spring St. in Kingman.