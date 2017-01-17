Sportsmen: Send us your stories, photos

I can’t believe how quickly 2016 came to an end and here we are half way through the month of January in 2017.

I want to start off by sharing some thoughts with you. One of the things I enjoy the most is writing about the outdoor experiences of our friends and neighbors.

And from what I’m hearing, there are a lot of you out there who have had success pursuing desert bighorn sheep, archery deer, and more recently, archery javelina!

The Kingman Daily Miner is one of the few newspapers that still have an Outdoors Page, a place where locals can share stories and photos.

Sure, there are those out there who don’t agree that we as sportsmen and women should be able to see our stories in print, but I still believe that the majority of readers out there don’t object to seeing these stories and photos. We have no reason to not be proud of the sport we enjoy and to not share it with others.

I will continue to do my best to make sure that the stories published in this newspaper highlight the ethical behavior of you, the Arizona sportsman, and that the photos submitted are tasteful, and show the beauty of the animals we have taken.

It is a fact that sportsmen are the backbone of wildlife conservation in America. Sportsmen dollars pay for the vast majority of wildlife projects, habitat enhancements, and conservation.

Anti-hunters pay virtually nothing for any and yet they want to deny us the right to share our experiences.

The truth is, there is wildlife out there today for all to enjoy, whether consumptive or non-consumptive users, due to the efforts of sportsmen like you and me.

We hunt for a number of reasons. We have quality time with friends and family. We assist the various wildlife agencies, including the Arizona Game & Fish Department in their management responsibilities by removing the excess animals that are on the landscape.

We also use the animals we take to put food on the table for family and friends. We share the bounty that Mother Nature has provided.

So the next time you go out and enjoy the great outdoors whether hunting, fishing, camping or just sightseeing, give yourself a pat on the back. For you, and only you are the reason wildlife is there for the American public – including the antis – to enjoy.

And if you want to share that special experience with others, either call or text me at 928-303-9481 or email me at info@arizonawildlifeoutfitters.com