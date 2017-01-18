Bulldogs stay in region hunt after shellacking MALC, 9-0

KINGMAN – Kingman boys soccer coach Kevin Roberts is pushing all of the right buttons to keep his team in contention for a regional championship this season.

Playing two games in three days, the Bulldogs received two goals from Christian Hernandez, three goals from Chandler Baca, and two goals from player of the game Jessie Lopez in a 9-0 rout over Mohave Accelerated Monday night.

Kingman (7-4, 5-1 3A West Region 6) trails River Valley by one game in the region with two games to play. Kingman has scored 56 goals on the season and allowed 22.

The Bulldogs close out their home season against region leading River Valley at 4 p.m. Friday. The Dust Devils beat Kingman last week at River Valley, 4-0.