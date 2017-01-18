Horoscopes for Jan. 18, 2017

Birthdays: Jason Segel, 37; Jesse L. Martin, 48; Mark Messier, 56; Kevin Costner, 62.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Temptation will consume you. Don’t get emotional about how you deal with situations concerning your peers or employer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not everyone will be happy with your accomplishments. Don’t let a jealous individual rain on your parade.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Change is welcome and can be good if you keep it simple and within your means. Don’t let confusion or uncertainty take over.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid joint ventures. You will do your best by working alone on a goal or activity that brings you pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Paying for someone to do a job that you can take care of yourself will be a waste of money. Explore other ways to cut corners.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep money matters to yourself. Joint ventures will lead to a loss. Concentrate on emotional rather than financial partnerships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll be confused by what someone does or says. Don’t overreact or take offense when the best way to bring about positive changes will be to offer incentives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional plea will be the result of someone trying to take advantage of your kindness. Keep in mind that charity begins at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you do for others or a cause you believe in will encourage greater respect from others. Refuse to let an emotional incident cost you at work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will come between you and making the right choice when dealing with educational pursuits, dealing with peers or taking impulsive actions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don’t feel you have to share personal information with anyone who doesn’t wield proper authority. Protect your interests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Bring about change without overspending. Realistic plans will be supported by the people you need in your corner.
