Letter: Goodbye, circus. You will be missed.

I was reading that after 146 years Ringling Bros. & Barnum & Bailey Circus was taking down the Big Top for the final time this spring.
I remember in the ‘50s when the circus train rolled into town and going down to the rail yard to watch as they unloaded all the animals, wagons and other goodies that we would all get to see. Watching as those big elephants walked down Main Street on their way to the Fairgrounds was a thrill in itself. Watching as the Big Top was raised into the air, knowing we would soon be inside seeing all the exciting animals and acts.
The sights, the sounds, the smells of the circus; the kids today have no idea what they’re missing with their noses stuck in their phones and tablets.
And what about all those circus performers? After generations, they’re out of work. What does a 50-something year old that was born on the circus train do? The circus, it’s more than their work. That’s all they know. That’s their home, their family, their life.
The circus is more than entertainment, it’s a way of life. A subculture soon to be gone forever.
S.R. Turnblom
Kingman
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
IndependentThinker 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
The head of the circus commented on the fact that the lawsuits from the do-gooder liberals and the eventually elimination of the elephants due to some of those lawsuits was the eventual cause of the demise. Thanks liberals!
Wildrose 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
I too have those wonderful memories. Apparently the animal rights people finally shut them down, afraid they were mistreating the animals. And yet, we have killed 60 MILLION unborn babies in America and noone seems too concerned about human life.
Last night, middle of the night, a man called into talk radio and said he worked in the circus for some three years and verified what most of us already knew....he never saw any abuse of animals....just the opposite. One very cold night, their heater in their trailer went out and the humans went cold but left another heater out for the animals.
Thanks for the memories. I loved the circus and the carnivals.