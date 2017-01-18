Obituary: Linda Brooks

Linda Baker Brooks, born September 20, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

She spent eight years in the military where she served in Desert Storm as a nurse. Linda and her family moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1991. She worked as an ER nurse for 19 years.

Linda loved her job and the people she worked with and everyone loved her strong Southern accent.

She was very creative and enjoyed quilting and all kinds of crafts; also, time with her husband and grandchildren was her delight.

She loved to travel and vacation with family. Linda was married to Paul Brooks for 42 years. She is survived by her son, Brian Brooks; her brother, Paul Baker; and many other family members, including four beautiful grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Elizabeth Brooks.



Linda’s funeral will be in Memphis.

She will be missed.