Prep Roundup: Kingman wins against River Valley

Maybe, just maybe Kingman basketball coach Nick Juby has it figured out. His team has become road warriors. Of their six wins this season, five have either come on the road, at a tournament or invitational.

On Tuesday night the Bulldogs (6-15 overall, 1-3 3A West Region) traveled to River Valley and made stops on the defensive end of the floor in the fourth quarter to win 57-51.

Coming off six straight defeats, coach Juby made a lineup change starting Jayzon Hundley who responded with 18 points. Tobias Bagby added 14 Jordan Dupee chipped in 12 points, Elijah Howery contributed with seven and Jonathan Hunt delivered six points.



"Jayzon has thrived since being inserted into the starting lineup,” Juby said. He scored a career-high 18 points tonight (10 in the fourth quarter), including the three-pointer with about 2 minutes to play to put us up for good and two game-sealing steals in the final minutes."

The win is especially gratifying as the Bulldogs battled without their big man Anthony Pinto who was out due to injury.

Kingman faces Odyssey at home at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Coconino 52, Lee Williams 37

At Kingman, Lee Williams’ defense broke down in the third quarter giving up too many easy baskets. On offense they shot the ball too quickly and took too many 3’s. For Lee Williams to be effective their big men have to touch the ball in the paint.

“Our offensive efficiency isn’t good,” Vols’ coach Cain Atkinson said.

Lee Williams (10-8, 1-5 4A Grand Canyon Region), were led in scoring by Marco Narvarte with 15 points and senior guard Larry Campbell had nine points and five assists.

The Vols travel to Bradshaw Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coconino 63, Lee Williams 38

At Kingman, Lee Williams’ girls’ basketball team found a way to handle Coconino’s press early. Coconino’s pressure caused the Lady Vols’ to be apprehensive in their offensive attack and miss some scoring opportunities to take the lead.

The second quarter, sparked by Madi Arave’s two drives to the bucket for four points and a 3 by Sadie Snay, brought Lee Williams to back to being down by eight points at half.

“We came out a little tentative offensively,” Vols’ coach Jerry Arave said. “We missed a lot of opportunities.”

Sadie Snay had 10 points, Kristin Finch added nine, Chania Scott eight, Madi Arvae contributed six, and Madi McGlathery tallied four.

The Lady Vols (10-7, 3-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) are at Bradshaw Mountain at 5:30 p. m. Friday.

River Valley 58, Kingman 56

At River Valley, the Kingman Lady Bulldogs dropped another close game. Losing on the road to region leader River Valley 58-56 Tuesday night, Kingman (6-10, 2-2 3A West Region) looks to right the ship and get back to their winning ways when they travel to Odyssey Institute at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Boys Soccer

Buckeye 2, Lee Williams 1

At Buckeye, the Lee Williams boys’ soccer team has played well at times this season and at other times their youth has shown. On Tuesday night they played well controlling the game, yet were not able to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit to fall 2-1 to Buckeye.

The Vols lone goal came on a penalty kick from Aiden Cordes with 6 minutes remaining in the game.

“We were missing our captain, Carlos Castaneda,” Vols’ coach Gabe Otero said. “We all stepped up in his absence and played an amazing game.”

Lee Williams (3-12. 0-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) hits the road to take on Prescott at 6 p.m. today.



Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 6, Buckeye 3

At Buckeye, Lee Williams’ coach Lindsey Serrano had to wonder if her team would break through this season and get her her first win as coach. Two weeks ago, she replaced Jessica Brinkerhoff.

The Lady Vols’ gave Serrano did just that in dominating fashion, 6-3 over Buckeye on Tuesday night. Serrano, has her team believing and playing hard. The Lady Vols travel to Prescott for a 3 p.m. game on Thursday.



Yuma 10, Kingman 0

This is a game Kingman girls’ soccer coach David Kopecky would like to forget. Yuma dominated the Lady Bulldogs from the opening whistle until the end of the game for a decisive 10-0 victory.

“They are an excellent, well coached and disciplined team,” Kopecky said, “They have only given up one goal all year, and it showed.”

The Lady Bulldogs (1-10-1, 1-2 3A West Region) hit the road to face River Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday.