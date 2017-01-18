Woman killed by train Jan. 10 identified

KINGMAN – Kingman Police have released the identity of the woman killed by a train last week.

Amber Marie Pattee, 39, from the Sacramento, California area had been lying on the tracks and was unable to get up in time to avoid the westbound BNSF freight when she was killed Jan. 10.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Pattee had been in the Kingman area for several days before the incident and it is unknown why she was lying on the train tracks. She had previously been arrested in the Bullhead City area and booked into the Mohave County jail before arriving in Kingman. She reportedly suffered from undisclosed mental health issues and upon release from jail, remained in Kingman several days before being killed.

Related Stories