Editorial cartoon: Jan. 19, 2017
Hahahaha... Now this one is funny! It's exactly how I picture those elected representatives in DC who say they are going to boycott the inauguration.
Hey! I understand their disappointment but we had a fair election even though we still have problems with illegals voting and some registered under different names voting more than once and still others voting for dead people. Despite all that Trump won fair and square so to bleat like a sheep now at the natural transition of power and have protests is nothing more than sheer toddler-like behavior who didn't get their way. It will be remembered for generations and thrown in their faces over and over again as the shining example of how childish some on the left behaved.
KingmanCares 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
