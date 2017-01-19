Horoscopes for Jan. 19, 2017

Birthdays: Shawn Johnson, 25; Drea de Matteo, 45; Katey Sagal, 63; Dolly Parton, 71.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be inclined to take on too much. An honest assessment followed by a helpful suggestion will save you from getting in over your head.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll learn a lot from those you choose to help. Sharing resources and perspectives will be the order of the day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. You will be subject to scrutiny if you aren’t forthcoming about what you really want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional spending will be your downfall. You cannot buy love, but offering your time, help and understanding will encourage a better relationship with someone who is prone to taking advantage of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on stabilizing your position or making the most of your chances to advance. Refuse to let an emotional matter at home stop you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t underestimate your competition or someone will try to take advantage of you. The demands will only pile up further if you give in.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for creative alternatives when it comes to entertainment or dealing with peers, children or an investment that can change your future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t share your personal secrets. Stick close to home and put your energy into personal gains and important relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Inch forward with a goal in mind, but don’t take on so much that you cannot complete your mission.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find new ways to use your knowledge, experience and skills to get ahead financially. Deal with institutions, agencies or whoever can offer you information.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will escalate if money is involved. Avoid joint ventures or impulsive spending. Implement cost-saving changes to help cut your costs.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money, legal, contractual and medical matters will be difficult to deal with if you let your emotions interfere. Separate your needs from what’s best for everyone.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.