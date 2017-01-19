Horoscopes for Jan. 19, 2017

Birthdays: Shawn Johnson, 25; Drea de Matteo, 45; Katey Sagal, 63; Dolly Parton, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be inclined to take on too much. An honest assessment followed by a helpful suggestion will save you from getting in over your head.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll learn a lot from those you choose to help. Sharing resources and perspectives will be the order of the day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. You will be subject to scrutiny if you aren’t forthcoming about what you really want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional spending will be your downfall. You cannot buy love, but offering your time, help and understanding will encourage a better relationship with someone who is prone to taking advantage of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on stabilizing your position or making the most of your chances to advance. Refuse to let an emotional matter at home stop you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t underestimate your competition or someone will try to take advantage of you. The demands will only pile up further if you give in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for creative alternatives when it comes to entertainment or dealing with peers, children or an investment that can change your future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t share your personal secrets. Stick close to home and put your energy into personal gains and important relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Inch forward with a goal in mind, but don’t take on so much that you cannot complete your mission.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find new ways to use your knowledge, experience and skills to get ahead financially. Deal with institutions, agencies or whoever can offer you information.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will escalate if money is involved. Avoid joint ventures or impulsive spending. Implement cost-saving changes to help cut your costs.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money, legal, contractual and medical matters will be difficult to deal with if you let your emotions interfere. Separate your needs from what’s best for everyone.