Kingman Academy dismisses Parker, remains unbeaten in 2A West Region

KINGMAN – With first place in the 2A West Region on the line, the visiting Parker Broncs felt like they had to stop two players to leave Betty Rowe Gymnasium with a victory. Tuesday.

One of the players was the elusive guard David Larabee, and the other was mad dunker Cade Martin. The Broncs could stop neither this game, nor anyone else.

The Tigers’ big two have officially become the big three with the addition of “Sophomore Sir Slam” Tyler Chinyere. Chinyere scored 25 points and threw down two crowd -pleasing dunks as Kingman Academy turned a close game into a 78-58 win.

“I made eye contact with Cade,” Chinyere said. “He just put it up and I went for it. This is a huge win for us. It gives us a two-game lead over them (Parker) for the region.”

Kingman Academy’s stifling defense held Parker to six points in the second quarter, while they went on a 22-6 run to take a 41-24 lead at halftime.

The Tigers limited the Broncs 3-point shooters and would run out on Parker’s missed shotsand outscoring them on fast breaks. On the offensive end of the floor the Bronc’s switched from a man-to-man defense, and moved to a high zone picking up Tiger’s guard Larrabee as soon as he crossed over half court.

Larrabee would play catch with one of his teammates until he got the matchup he wanted. Then he (Larrabee) would explode past a Parker defender and either hit an open teammate for a 3-point shot, or a layup underneath the basket. At times Larrabee would drive and score a layup, contributing 19 points for the game.

“We came out fired up,” Larrabee said. “We weren’t going to let them come into our house and take it from us.”

The win gives the Tigers (8-6, 5-0 2A West Region) a one-game lead over Trivium Prep in the region with five to play, and moves their winning streak to five games making them the hottest team in region.

“Great win,” Tiger’s coach Brian Devincenzi said. “We did the job we needed to do and that was sweep the first round of the region. Now we have to do the job and take care of the second half. The region champion gets an automatic bid to state. That’s what I want.”

Kingman Academy’s dunking duo of Martin and Chinyere have coined themselves “Funk and Dunk.”

Martin added 18 points, but the unsung hero of the game was a solid contribution from Donny Tatham, who played solid defense and came up with rebounds.

The Tigers’ finish up their three game home stand against Antelope Union at 7 p.m. on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Academy 45, Parker Bronc 37

At Kingman, Kingman Academy’s Chloe Elliott scored eight of her 12 points in the last three minutes of the game to help the Lady Tigers win 45-37 at home Tuesday night over the Parker Broncs. Down 22-20 at halftime, the Lady Tigers used the scoring of Amberlee Steed’s 13 points and her sister’s (Ashlee) nine points to hang on.

“I was really happy with the outcome,” Tigers coach Garth Steed said. “We had some girls step up when some of our other players were having a rough game.”

Kingman Academy (3-10, 3-2 2A West Region) needs to win out and get some help to make it to the region playoffs.

The game played Jan.6 between Trivium Prep and Kingman Academy girls was won by the Lady Tigers, but because of some paperwork snafu involving a transfer athlete’s eligibility, the game was forfeited by Kingman Academy.

“We caught a player that didn’t have all of her paperwork in,” Kingman Academy athletic director Michael Perrine said. “She was a new transfer. She had all of her AIA and school paperwork for the team and the stuff that we send to the other schools, but we didn’t have that on file yet.”

Perrine believes the one-game forfeit will be enough since the AIA is all about self-reporting, and they reported the incident themselves. Without the loss, that victory would put the Lady Tigers at 4-1 and one game behind Tonopah Valley for a playoff spot with five games left to play.

The Lady Tigers are home against Antelope at 5:30 p.m. Friday.