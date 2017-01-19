Letter: Tell Congress to repeal Obamacare now

Trump was swept into office and Republicans maintained their majorities in Congress because Americans were sick of Obamacare.

It raised premiums.

It raised deductibles to catastrophic levels. Who can afford a $6,000 or $12,000 deductible?

Insurance companies are withdrawing coverage in many states.

Congress must keep their promise to the American people to repeal Obamacare.

Since 2010, Congress voted over 60 times on repealing parts or all of it. However, President Obama would have vetoed a full repeal.

Now is the time for Republicans to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare.

Congress must keep faith with the American voters. Some people say that repeal will leave people without coverage, but repeal bills typically contain transition periods.

Immediately after repeal, Congress should pass the replacement bill(s), in clearly understandable terms, not hiding or burying any provisions.

Congress should boldly go before the American people to explain the bill(s) forged for a free people.



Many conservative organizations and members of Congress have been working on a replacement bill(s) for quite some time.

Call Congress at 202-224-3121 to tell your senators and representatives to repeal Obamacare now.

Peggy Smetana

Pinehurst, North Carolina