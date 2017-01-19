Letter: Tell Congress to repeal Obamacare now

Trump was swept into office and Republicans maintained their majorities in Congress because Americans were sick of Obamacare.
It raised premiums.
It raised deductibles to catastrophic levels. Who can afford a $6,000 or $12,000 deductible?
Insurance companies are withdrawing coverage in many states.
Congress must keep their promise to the American people to repeal Obamacare.
Since 2010, Congress voted over 60 times on repealing parts or all of it. However, President Obama would have vetoed a full repeal.
Now is the time for Republicans to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare.
Congress must keep faith with the American voters. Some people say that repeal will leave people without coverage, but repeal bills typically contain transition periods.
Immediately after repeal, Congress should pass the replacement bill(s), in clearly understandable terms, not hiding or burying any provisions.
Congress should boldly go before the American people to explain the bill(s) forged for a free people.
Many conservative organizations and members of Congress have been working on a replacement bill(s) for quite some time.
Call Congress at 202-224-3121 to tell your senators and representatives to repeal Obamacare now.
Peggy Smetana
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
KingmanCares 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Pretty sure the republican pols have already gotten the message but unfortunately most of the dem pols won't listen. They are too stuck in their ideology that simply doesn't work in these United States.
The voters clearly rejected the direction the leftist ideology was taking the country by voting in Donald Trump and maintaining the pubbie majorities. Depending on how dug in the left is will depend on how many more losses they will suffer in 2018.
Some believe the democrat party is quickly becoming extinct. I don't know about that but I do know it would be good for the country and the world for them to have as little impact as possible on our day to day lives. It seems all they care about now is their religion of global warming, the militant minority factions, the LGBTxyz faction, a couple of smaller groups and issues, and pushing their ideology on others. It's actually very ISIS like behavior without all the beheadings... yet.