Three charged in two separate assaults

KINGMAN – Three people were violently assaulted last weekend. One man went to jail and two others were already there.

It all started Friday when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of inmates beating another prisoner at the Mohave County jail.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, a detention officer told deputies that a 34-year-old inmate suffered injuries after he was assaulted. The victim suffered lacerations to his head, a busted lip and a concussion. The report said the victim told deputies he didn’t know why he was attacked. Deputies watched a surveillance video and saw inmates identified as Brandon Gerard Fleminks, 30, of Bullhead City, and Adrian Lezama-Jimenez, 23, of Blythe, California, allegedly attacking the victim. Fleminks and Lezama-Jimenez were charged with the following felonies; aggravated assault (physical injury), aggravated assault (temporary disfigurement) and aggravated assault (unable to resist or defend himself).



On Sunday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory Beau Yestewa, 23, of Kingman on two counts of aggravated assault on first responders, felonies.



Deputies responded to a domestic violence report at a home in the 8600 block of North Cortez Drive in Valle Vista at approximately 4:40 a.m.

They talked to a man who said Yestewa hit him, as well as Yestewa’s girlfriend. Deputies found Yestewa on the bedroom floor with a bleeding mouth. Medical crews treated Yestewa, who allegedly began to kick at one medic and spit at another.