Dedicated Diamondbacks

Photo by Doug McMurdo.
Second graders who earned A’s and B’s receive certificates Thursday at Desert Willow Elementary School. Dozens of students in kindergarten through second grade received awards ranging from perfect attendance to good behavior and for trying their best.
