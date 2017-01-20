Grand jury indicts Blanco for Sid Cranston murder

KINGMAN – Al Blanco, accused of murdering real estate Sid Cranston and burying his body on a ranch, was indicted by the Mohave County grand jury Thursday on first-degree murder charges.

The case has been assigned to Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe, and Blanco’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cranston’s body was discovered Jan. 7 on a ranch owned by Don Bishop east of Kingman. He had been missing since June 2015 when he was last seen near Stockton Hill Road and Interstate 40.

Blanco, 61, who worked for Cranston as a handyman, was arrested on Jan. 11 at a long-term rehabilitation center in the Phoenix area.

Cranston’s death has been ruled a homicide by gunshot, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the murder case.

Blanco appeared before Judge Benjamin Haney in Kingman Justice Court on Jan. 14 and was remanded without bond.