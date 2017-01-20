Horoscopes for Jan. 20, 2017

Birthdays: Stacey Dash, 50; Rainn Wilson, 51; Bill Maher, 61; David Lynch, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to familiarity. Spend time with the people you know and trust. Avoid situations that will put you in jeopardy or lead to dealings with institutions or authority figures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your feelings, discuss plans and get involved in events that are important to you. A day trip will be uplifting and help you make decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Play the game if necessary when it comes to negotiating or dealing with money matters. Listen and derive what works for you and what doesn’t.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings and you will get a good response. Dealing with children or your partner will be much easier if you are honest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your options. Making a change that will influence your financial life will need special consideration. Don’t base decisions on emotional needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A partnership will give you the boost you need to make your dreams come true. Dealing with peers will help you get a clear picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of unfinished business to avoid complaints. It’s important to find out what’s important to others before you make choices that will affect the lives of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will surface. Channel this energy into love, romance and making your personal life better. Working on a creative project will bring stellar results that will inspire you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work on creative endeavors or toward improvements that will help your community or a cause that concerns you. It’s what you put out that will count.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional plea will work wonders. Your ability to manipulate a situation will help you get ahead. A change in the way you do things will draw positive attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a new way to utilize your talents in order to get ahead. You’ll gain insight if you set up a meeting with someone who is heading down the same path.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination and creativity to get what you want. Negotiating a deal or contract or discussing joint ventures looks promising. Make personal changes.