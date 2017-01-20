Jamie Taylor steps down from Sandbox, rallies group to keep on

KINGMAN – Jamie Taylor is stepping down as leader of the Sandbox, a loosely formed group of downtown stakeholders organized three years ago to promote business and economic development.

She told about 30 members attending a meeting Wednesday evening at Beale Celebrations that her resignation shouldn’t spell the end of their efforts.

“Don’t let it die,” Taylor said. “There’s enough good things that came from it to keep it going.”

Some of those accomplishments include the International Route 66 Festival that transformed into Best of the West; the community beautification project that drew 500 to 700 volunteers; the streamline committee that developed a contractor’s checklist; and Route 66 Walk of Fame that raised $6,000 in commemorative brick sales.

Taylor, who owns Just Marketing in Kingman and manages Beale Celebrations for Swiss investor Werner Fleischmann, showed a black-and-white photo of a boy and girl playing in a sandbox on the screen as she spoke about the origins of the group.

“We have to put our differences aside and play nice in the sandbox,” she said. “We did a good job of that over the last three years.”

Another goal of the Sandbox was to promote downtown Kingman and events such as Chillin’ on Beale Street, along with the shops and businesses that make up the downtown retail and entertainment district.

Steve LeSueur, co-owner of Savon Bath Treats downtown, started a website called Promote Kingman with 24 “partners,” including local businesses and Route 66 associations from around the world.

“Our role is to promote Kingman in every way we can by reaching partnerships with people or entities doing business in Kingman,” he said.

He’s got the history of Kingman, new businesses and interactive content on the web site, which garnered 100,000 views in one week.

He put a video of “A Trek along 66” with Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley on the web site, and it got 42,000 views.

“People really eat it up,” LeSueur said of Kingman’s connection to Route 66, the Grand Canyon and western history.

Josh Noble, director of tourism for Kingman, said he’s working on a concept to enhance the space between the Powerhouse Visitor Center and Andy Devine Avenue with a “sign forest.”

It will be an interactive walk to learn about the history of Kingman and Route 66.

“The important thing is that we have action,” Taylor said.

“That’s what we had in the beginning – action.

“And we got a lot accomplished. Get involved with these committees.”