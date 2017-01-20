Letter: Don't cellphone and drive

Thank you Daily Miner for your Sunday story on cellphones. You hit the nail on the head – Kingman drivers have to put down those cellphones and keep their eyes on the road.

Pull off the road to make or take a call. The life you save may be your own.

More warning signs are needed – more citations have to be issued. Once someone is cited and fined, they’ll warn others of the consequences. Word of mouth could be beneficial. The law must be enforced so disrespectful drivers will show more respect.

In addition, the cellphone distraction has created another major hazard. Tailgating is out of control! This hazard is more prevalent in Kingman and must be addressed.

Sandy Lewin

Kingman